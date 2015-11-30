FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Bharti Airtel says to invest $9 bln over next 3 years
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel

* Exec says launching a three year network transformation programme

* Exec says comitting to over 600 billion rupees ($8.99 billion) of investment over next three years

* Exec says will build 160,000 base stations over next 3 years, double presence on ground

* Exec says bulk of investment to be CAPEX, already bought most of the spectrum needed

* Exec says to ensure most of the investment comes from internal cash accruals Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
