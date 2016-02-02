FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzuki motor exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu poses threat to company
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 2, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suzuki motor exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu poses threat to company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Delhi-Suzuki Motor Corp

* Exec says not looking at forming an alliance with other car makers

* Exec says not working on any kind of alliance with Toyota right now but cannot say about the future

* Exec says Suzuki will look at developing on its own technologies to make cars safer and more environment friendly

* Exec says to meet emission requirements we are working on developing hybrid, electric and fuel cell car technology

* Exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu will pose a big threat to Suzuki in India and other markets

* Exec says to reduce dependence on India, must expand our business in Europe, Asia improve profits from there

* Exec says will decide by March 2016 what Suzuki will do with the shares it bought back from Volkswagen

* Exec says growth in Japan’s mini car segment to remain flat for a few years

* Exec says of 20 new models Suzuki plans to launch globally, 15 car models will be brought to India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
