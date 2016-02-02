BRIEF-Suzuki motor exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu poses threat to company

Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Delhi-Suzuki Motor Corp
* Exec says not looking at forming an alliance with other car makers
* Exec says not working on any kind of alliance with Toyota right now but cannot say about the future
* Exec says Suzuki will look at developing on its own technologies to make cars safer and more environment friendly
* Exec says to meet emission requirements we are working on developing hybrid, electric and fuel cell car technology
* Exec says Toyota taking full control of Daihatsu will pose a big threat to Suzuki in India and other markets
* Exec says to reduce dependence on India, must expand our business in Europe, Asia improve profits from there
* Exec says will decide by March 2016 what Suzuki will do with the shares it bought back from Volkswagen
* Exec says growth in Japan’s mini car segment to remain flat for a few years
* Exec says of 20 new models Suzuki plans to launch globally, 15 car models will be brought to India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)