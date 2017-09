Feb 3 (Reuters) - Jeep statement:

* Says to start sales in India from mid 2016, to sell Wrangler Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SRT

* Says Wrangler and Grand Cherokee will be sold with petrol and diesel engines

* Says to begin production of a new vehicle at its India facility in Ranjangaon in 2017 (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)