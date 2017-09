Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India says to launch 15 new models this calender year

* Honda Motor Co exec says Gujarat plant ready to commence operations soon - statement

* Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India exec says Gujarat plant operations to start on Feb 17, 2016 - statement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal and David Lalmalsawma in NEW DELHI)