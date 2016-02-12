FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's IDBI bank exec: sees FY16 credit growth at 9 percent
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India's IDBI bank exec: sees FY16 credit growth at 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s IDBI Bank

* Exec says added 58.39 billion rupees of bad loans in Q3

* Exec says sees more bad loans in the current quarter

* Exec says there is room for strategic investor if government wants

* Exec says not a good time to sell shares at current price

* Exec says can raise $500 million to $1 billion from planned non-core asset sales

* Exec says should be done with RBI directed clean up by Q4

* Exec says there could be some restructured cases which will be provisioned for in next 4 qtrs

* Exec says sees FY16 credit growth at 9 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)

