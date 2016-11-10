FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank tweaks stressed loan structuring rules
November 10, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank tweaks stressed loan structuring rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank tweaks stressed loan restructuring rules under Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets plan

* Says for non-performing assets, the sustainable portion may optionally be treated as "standard" upon implementation of the resolution plan by all banks

* Says other portion of loans shall remain classified as non-performing investment, and provided for as a non-performing asset

* Says in all cases lenders may upgrade other portion to standard category and reverse enhanced provisions after one year of satisfactory performance of sustainable loans

* Says the required mark-to-market provisions on other part of loans must be maintained at all times Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fo9IJj and bit.ly/2fUIf6z (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
