BRIEF-India's Tata group exec: Tata motors defence business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10-12 pct
March 16, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Tata group exec: Tata motors defence business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Group exec says Tata Motors

* Has participated in India defence contract worth about 1 billion rupees to supply vehicles

* Defence business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10-12 percent

* India’s tata group exec says revenue from defence and aerospace business grew 7.5 percent in fy16 to 26.50 billion rupees

* India’s tata group exec says Tata Boeing JV to start delivery of Apache helicopter by 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)

