BRIEF-India's Tata Motors CEO says would like to extend global footprint
March 17, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors CEO says would like to extend global footprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors CEO says

* Would like to extend our global footprint

* Tiago launch running late because of name change but will be in the market soon

* Will focus on supply change management and certainly reduce number of suppliers we use

* Need to have a flexible framework at manufacturing plants to adjust production according to market demand

* We will explore opportunities in Latin America for commercial vehicles

* Looking at alternative fuels and autonomous driving in future product roadmap Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
