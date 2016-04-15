BRIEF-Infosys concerned abt industry headwinds, volatility in financial services sector: exec

April 15 (Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd

* Exec says continuing to invest in employees, announces stock option plan for employees

* Exec says remain concerned about the industry headwinds and volatility in the financial services sector

* Exec says believe automation and new services will help us improve profitability in coming years

* Exec says providing for 6 to 12 percent compensation increase for employees offshore this year, up to 1.5 to 2 percent increase onshore

* Exec says client IT spend budgets overall remain more or less flat

* Exec says despite headwinds in the financial services sector, there are opportunities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)