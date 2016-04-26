FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki chair says to increase CAPEX spending to 44 bln rupees in FY17
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki chair says to increase CAPEX spending to 44 bln rupees in FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - India’s Maruti Suzuki

* Chairman says FY17 is not going to be an easy year in many ways, foreign exchange situation does not look as favourable

* Chairman says will try and achieve double digit growth in FY17

* Chairman says will commence production at Gujarat plant earlier than expected to meet capacity constraint

* Chairman says plan to spend 44 billion rupees on CAPEX this fiscal year versus 25 billion rupees last fiscal year

* Chairman says spending to be more in research and development and on sales and marketing infrastructure

* Chairman says don’t see the logic of having an additional tax on diesel cars as being discussed in supreme court to reduce pollution

* Chairman says so far not seeing an impact on Maruti’s diesel car sales because of the ban on sale of large diesel cars in Delhi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

