a year ago
BRIEF-India's SBI says has $4.68 bln worth loans under watch on top of already stressed loans
May 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's SBI says has $4.68 bln worth loans under watch on top of already stressed loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Exec says entire impact of RBI's asset quality review has been taken

* Exec says AQR impact in March quarter is about 90 billion rupees

* Exec says most stress on the bank's book has been recognised

* Exec says set aside 33 billion rupees as floating provisions for special watch accounts

* Exec says have been cautious in growing SME loan book

* Exec says sees 13-14 percent loan growth in FY17

* Exec says 313.52 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) worth of loans on the watch list

* Exec says no new SDR case in pipeline

* Exec says sees NIM little under pressure in FY17

* Exec says should be able to add 80-85 bps to capital after property revaluation Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Supriyo Hazra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
