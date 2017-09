May 19 (Reuters) - India’s Lupin

* CEO Vinita Gupta says on the acquisitions front, focus will be to grow specialty business

* CEO says plans to launch company’s first dry-powder inhaler next year

* CEO says expects price erosion in us on older products to be back to single digits this year

* CEO says expects inhalation products to start contributing to sales from 2018 or 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI)