BRIEF-India's Axis Bank still sees FY17 credit costs in the range of 125-150 bps
July 22, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank still sees FY17 credit costs in the range of 125-150 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank

* Exec says stress level in wholesale loan book remains elevated

* Exec says sees FY17 NIM at upwards of 3.6 percent

* Exec says not sold any loan to ARCs in Q1

* Exec says continue to expect FY17 credit cost to be between 125-150 bps, Q1 annualised credit cost was 198 bps

* Exec says iron and steel and power constitute 53 percent of updated "watch list" loan accounts

* Exec says sees FY17 credit growth of 18-20 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

