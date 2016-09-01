FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Reliance Inds chairman says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end March
September 1, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Reliance Inds chairman says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries

* Chairman Mukesh Ambani says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end of this fiscal year

* Mukesh Ambani says our synthetic rubber plants are now operational

* Mukesh Ambani says working on monetising 3 to 4 trillion cubic feet from KG basin under new gas price guidelines

* Mukesh Ambani says shale gas business in the U.S. is in capital preservation mode

* Mukesh Ambani says we will be opening 200 fuel retail outlets soon

* Mukesh Ambani says our petrochem and refining business will see 40 to 50 percent growth annually in times to come Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)

