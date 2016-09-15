FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec: merged wireless co may borrow about $1 bln more to fund CAPEX if needed
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 15, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec: merged wireless co may borrow about $1 bln more to fund CAPEX if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications Ltd

* Exec says looking at almost $1 billion of external equity investment in merged company after wireless business deal with Aircel is closed

* India's Reliance Comm exec says Aircel will cut debt by 40 billion rupees selling 4G spectrum and towers, has total debt of 180 billion rupees

* Exec says some 1800 MHZ band spectrum may have to be liberalised in 14 zones depending on requirement

* India's Reliance comm exec says hoping to consummate tower business sale in October

* India's Reliance Comm exec says will rebrand wireless business after merger with Aircel

* India's Reliance Comm exec says merged wireless company's debt to equity ratio will not breach 1:1

* India's Reliance Comm exec says merged wireless co may borrow about $1 billion more to fund CAPEX if need arises Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)

