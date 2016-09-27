BRIEF-Google launches Google Station, says to monetise free wifi at railway stns

Sept 27 (Reuters) - New Delhi:

* Google exec says working on ways to monetise free wifi it currently provides at railway stations in India

* Google exec says will launch Google Station in Indonesia, Philippines, other countries after India

* Google exec says have launched Google Station in India that aims to provide wifi access to people in more public areas in india

* Google exec says will look for partners like universities, malls, others that can provide the fibre cable for rolling out google station in public areas (Reporting By Aditi Shah)