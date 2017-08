Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* India cbank chief Patel says no change in liquidity stance

* India cbank official says neutral rate could be 1.25 percent

* India cbank chief says will deal with non-performing asset situation with firmness but also with pragmatism

* India cbank chief says if I look at next 7-8 quarters, government steps will ease supply constraints on inflation

* India cbank chief Patel says transmission through money market has been swift and decisive (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)