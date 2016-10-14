BRIEF-India's Infosys exec: continue to see core IT services doing extremely well

Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Exec says

* Continue to see core IT services doing extremely well

* Financial services despite challenges have seen good growth

* Expanded margins by 80 bps in Q2

* Automation fundamental part of our work going forward

* Expect BFSI to be muted over the next few quarters

* Clients continue to spend on digital

* Seeing lot more traction on product side of our business

* We expect retail to be bit choppy over next few quarters

* Our operating margin expectation is 24-26 percent for FY17

* Will continue to focus on ability to sell new products

* Will continue to see good ramp up in healthcare sector in Q3 as well

* We are in a very healthy operating cash flow situation in this quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)