BRIEF-India's Infosys exec: continue to see core IT services doing extremely well

Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Exec says
* Continue to see core IT services doing extremely well
* Financial services despite challenges have seen good growth
* Expanded margins by 80 bps in Q2
* Automation fundamental part of our work going forward
* Expect BFSI to be muted over the next few quarters
* Clients continue to spend on digital
* Seeing lot more traction on product side of our business
* We expect retail to be bit choppy over next few quarters
* Our operating margin expectation is 24-26 percent for FY17
* Will continue to focus on ability to sell new products
* Will continue to see good ramp up in healthcare sector in Q3 as well
* We are in a very healthy operating cash flow situation in this quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)