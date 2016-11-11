FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India exec says asset quality is very stable
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India exec says asset quality is very stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Exec says asset quality is very stable, most slippages are from stressed list

* Exec says watchlist loans at 259.51 billion rupees now

* Exec says can expect 20-25 percent of bad loan additions from outside the watchlist

* Exec says revised S4A norms will give more flexibility

* Exec says cost of funds to ease with the inflow of casa deposits

* Exec says believe lending rates will come down as demonetization is disinflationary

* Exec says hopes to seal sbi card stake deal by jan 15

* Exec says sees SBI life IPO in 18-24 months

* Exec says sees FY17 credit growth to be 10-12 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.