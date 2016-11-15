FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Welspun India likely to see muted growth in FY18 due to Egyptian cotton issue
November 15, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Welspun India likely to see muted growth in FY18 due to Egyptian cotton issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Welspun India

* Exec says in the process of forming independent advisory council of experts

* Exec says likely to see muted growth in FY18 due to Egyptian cotton issue

* Exec says new stores planned in U.S., China, Middle East

* Exec says Bed Bath and Beyond continuing to work with company, except for Egyptian cotton business

* Exec says we need to significantly simplify our supply chain

* Exec says Egyptian cotton business makes up 3-5 percent of total revenue, all business will be traceable, will be done in house Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)

