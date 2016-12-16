FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-India's Ratan Tata says no plans to step down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts right now
December 16, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-India's Ratan Tata says no plans to step down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts right now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata clarifies that there are no plans for his stepping down from chairmanship of Tata Trusts at this point in time

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata emphasized that he is looking forward to continuing his involvement with initiatives in the trusts

* India's Tata Sons says reference to media discussion with some trustees relate to process being put in place for leadership succession in the trusts in future

* India's Tata Sons says Ratan Tata was however keen that a process should be in place for a smooth succession at an appropriate time Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

