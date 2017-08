Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd says

* Bombay High court allows EGM's of all Tata cos to proceed without any intervention and as planned

* Votes will be counted and factored in as per law

* Bombay high court passed an order that one board seat should remain unfulfilled until resolution of this suit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee)