BRIEF-India's Infosys exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay

Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd

* Exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay

* Exec says overall expect Trump policies to be business friendly

* Exec says so far no discernible pattern in client behaviour

* Exec says despite headwinds pipeline is healthy in financial services

* Exec says going forward barring energy expect most sectors to bounce back

* Exec says continue to see volatility on rupee and USD front

* Exec says very confident about BFSI prospects

* Exec says we expect changes to the visa policies in the U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)