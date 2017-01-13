FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Infosys exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay
January 13, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-India's Infosys exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd

* Exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay

* Exec says overall expect Trump policies to be business friendly

* Exec says so far no discernible pattern in client behaviour

* Exec says despite headwinds pipeline is healthy in financial services

* Exec says going forward barring energy expect most sectors to bounce back

* Exec says continue to see volatility on rupee and USD front

* Exec says very confident about BFSI prospects

* Exec says we expect changes to the visa policies in the U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)

