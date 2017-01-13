BRIEF-India's Infosys exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay

Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd
* Exec says downward steady pricing pressure is here to stay
* Exec says overall expect Trump policies to be business friendly
* Exec says so far no discernible pattern in client behaviour
* Exec says despite headwinds pipeline is healthy in financial services
* Exec says going forward barring energy expect most sectors to bounce back
* Exec says continue to see volatility on rupee and USD front
* Exec says very confident about BFSI prospects
* Exec says we expect changes to the visa policies in the U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)