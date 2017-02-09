BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Bank Of India managing director and chief executive officer Melwyn Rego tells Reuters:
* Sees bad loan additions of 35 billion rupees in q4, similar amounts of recoveries and upgradations
* Sees 2016/17 credit growth to be 5-6 percent
* Looking to raise up to 3 billion rupees more from non-core asset sales in 2016/17 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: