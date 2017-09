Feb 12 (Reuters) - CHEVROLET:

* Confirms production of next-generation pure electric vehicle, based on Bolt EV concept

* The pure electric vehicle will be built at General Motors’ Orion assembly facility near Detroit

* Bolt ev concept designed to offer more than AGM-estimated 200 miles of range at target price of around $30,000

* GM’s orion assembly and pontiac metal center facilities receiving $200-million investment to support production

Source: bit.ly/1Arn9yK

