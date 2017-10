JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil and gas PT Pertamina has signed a 10-year agreement to sell fuel to coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk worth 7 trillion rupiah ($530.79 million) a year, Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said on Wednesday. ($1 = 13,188.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)