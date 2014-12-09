FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank is always in forex market, not targeting a rupiah level - chief
December 9, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.bank is always in forex market, not targeting a rupiah level - chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor said it is always in the forex market to guard against rupiah volatility, but it was not targeting a specific level for the currency, which has fallen to its weakest since 2008.

“Bank Indonesia is always in the market, but the main purpose is to guard against volatility, not aiming for a certain level (for the rupiah),” Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“We have to understand that the regional (currencies) are weakening,” he said.

The spot rupiah was trading at 12,355 against the US dollar at 0350 GMT. At that level, it was 0.06 percent weaker for the day and down 1.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

