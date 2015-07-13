FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indonesia's Bank Tabungan Negara says government cancels $346 mln injection
July 13, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indonesia's Bank Tabungan Negara says government cancels $346 mln injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk

* The Indonesian government has cancelled a plan to inject 4.6 trillion rupiah ($346 million) into the state-controlled lender, CEO Maryono told Reuters on Monday

* Government is directing more funds to the infrastructure sector this year - CEO

* Previously, the planned injection into Bank Tabungan was aimed at supporting its housing loans Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,295.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

