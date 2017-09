July 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, says:

* Net profit 8.5 trillion rupiah ($631.74 million) for the six months ended June, versus 7.9 trillion rupiah a year ago

* Outstanding loans totalled 347.1 trillion rupiah at end-June, up 8 pct from a year earlier

* Non-performing loans at 0.7 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,455.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)