Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, says in a press briefing:

* Net profit for nine months ended September 13.4 trillion rupiah ($994.80 million) versus 12.2 trillion rupiah a year ago ($1 = 13,470.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)