Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, says at a press briefing:

* Net profit for the nine months ended September 14.6 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion), up 0.9 percent from a year earlier

* ($1 = 13,625.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)