Indonesian telco XL Axiata settles all unhedged dollar debt
October 27, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian telco XL Axiata settles all unhedged dollar debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecoms firm PT XL Axiata Tbk has repaid a $100 million debt to Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) ahead of schedule and has settled all its unhedged dollar debt, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has repaid and converted its dollar debt, amounting to $580 million, in the past few months to reduce risks from forex loss, it said. XL Axiata this month repaid debt to Standard Chartered and United Overseas Bank ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

