March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s food company PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk said in a press statement on Monday:

* 2015 net profit 2.97 trillion rupiah ($223.48 million)versus 3.95 trillion rupiah a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)