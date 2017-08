July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian car distribution-to-plantations conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk says in a stock exchange filing:

* First-half net profit 7.12 trillion rupiah ($543.5 million) versus 8.05 trillion rupiah a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,100.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana)