Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk said in a statement published by Kompas newspaper:

* H1 profit up 28.9 pct to 2.23 trillion rupiah ($169.97 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,120 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fergus Jensen)