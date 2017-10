Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Central Asia Tbk said in a press conference on Wednesday:

* Net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was 15.1 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) versus 13.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier. Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,005.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)