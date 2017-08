Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said in an announcement posted on its website:

* Net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was 14.73 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) versus 11.5 trillion rupiah a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eMJGOY Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,002.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)