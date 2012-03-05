FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Petronas posts 34 pct Q3 profit decline
March 5, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's Petronas posts 34 pct Q3 profit decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) posted a 34 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Monday, saying the fall was mainly due to a one-off gain in 2010 from the listing of subsidiaries.

Without that gain, Petronas’ Q3 profit was higher than a year ago on the back of higher crude oil prices and improved margins, it said.

Petronas said its net profit for the nine-month period ended Dec 31, 2011 was 10.6 percent higher than a year ago at 55.57 billion ringgit due to higher crude oil prices, sales and production volume in gas.

Revenue in the nine months rose 26.9 percent to 222.79 billion ringgit year on year. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)

