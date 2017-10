Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 1.27 percent higher, rising for an eighth straight day, buoyed by data indicating robust domestic demand and firm local economic activity in the last quarter of 2011.

Optimism in overseas markets also boosted the local index.

Among gainers, flagship carrier LAN Airlines jumped 3.09 percent, industrial conglomerate Copec increased 1.83 percent, and retailer Falabella climbed 2.34 percent.