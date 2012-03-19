FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oprah Winfrey's OWN network lays off 30 in restructuring
March 19, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 6 years

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network lays off 30 in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey’s Network, OWN, the iconic talk show host’s 15-month old cable network, laid off 30 staffers in the wake of persistently poor ratings, including the cancellation of a show hosted by comedian Rosie O‘Donnell that lasted five months.

The cable network, owned jointly by Winfrey and Discovery Communications, has had a hard time finding an audience for most of its programming after being launched on Jan. 2, 2011.

“The economics of a start-up cable network just don’t work with the cost structure that was in place,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As CEO, I have a responsibility to chart the course for long-term success for the network.”

The staffers that were laid off are located in New York and Los Angeles, where the company has its production offices.

