Chile’s blue-chip IPSA stock index ended 0.64 percent lower, as investors booked profits following an eight-day rally and as overseas bourses fell on concerns about China’s economic growth.

Among decliners, LAN Airlines lost 1.38 percent. UBS last week downgraded its view on the flagship carrier to neutral from buy. Also falling, shipper Vapores dropped 3.66 percent and diversified retailer Cencosud decreased 1.36 percent.