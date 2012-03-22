STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks end lower on China worries

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.73 percent lower, tracking sliding overseas markets after Chinese manufacturing activity shrank and the euro zone economy showed new signs of weakness.

The debut of construction firm Ingevec on the Santiago Stock Exchange took the spotlight, with shares rising 4.3 percent compared with the morning’s initial offer price. Ingevec is not trading on the IPSA stock index.

Among decliners, shipper Vapores lost 4.38 percent, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap shed 0.93 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.81 percent.