DC mayor seeks to close $172 mln budget gap
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 6 years ago

DC mayor seeks to close $172 mln budget gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The mayor of Washington, D.C., on Friday proposed a budget he said would close a $172.1 million gap projected for the fiscal year beginning in October.

“We will preserve essential services and important investments, but we must also find areas where we can do with less or do without,” Mayor Vincent Gray said in the proposal. “Our intention was to strike a balance between cost savings, program realignments, and new sources of revenue so that we can maintain services while meeting our economic challenges.”

Recently, the district’s chief financial officer revised revenue forecasts for fiscal 2013 up by $35.7 million.

Still, the mayor said growing public school and Medicaid spending helped create a budget gap. Also, Washington is facing the end of some federal grants and has lost $2.6 million in federal welfare funds, Gray said.

Gray would cut $102.7 million in spending and raise $69.4 million in additional revenues by improving collections of taxes and fees, ramping up traffic citations, expanding sales hours for alcoholic beverages, and reducing some tax deductions.

On the spending side, Gray would put roughly a fifth of the $9.4 billion gross operating budget toward education, with the biggest share, 40.2 percent, going toward human services.

About four years ago, the city took over the beleaguered public school system and made Michelle Rhee its first chancellor. Since then, it has dedicated increasing resources to public and charter schools, and next fiscal year Gray wants to boost schools spending by $85.8 million. He also would raise spending on police by $20.5 million.

The budget must now wend its way through city council committees before final approval.

