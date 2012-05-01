FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADM to save $150 mln a year from job cuts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

ADM to save $150 mln a year from job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co has “substantially completed” global job cuts announced in January and will save more money than expected by trimming its ranks, Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.

Decatur, Illinois-based ADM will cut annual expenses by $150 million from the workforce reduction, Woertz said on a conference call with analysts. The previous estimate was $125 million.

ADM, one of the world’s largest grain traders and processors, is one of four large players that dominate business in agricultural markets. The others are Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus.

ADM has been seeking to cut costs to stay competitive with its rivals. In January, it announced its first-ever global workforce reduction, eliminating about 1,000 jobs, or 3 percent of its employment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.