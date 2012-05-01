CBS posts higher quarterly profit

May 1 (Reuters) - CBS Corp on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit driven by healthy advertising growth and increases in carriage fees at its cable and broadcast networks.

Net income rose to $363 million, or 54 cents a share, up from $202 million, or 29 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.92 billion.

Advertising revenue overall rose by 5 percent.

The quarter was helped by a 16 percent revenue jump at its flagship broadcast network CBS, which holds the number one spot in the United States.