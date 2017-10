Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.68 percent lower, tracking falling global equities after data showed U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April and the euro zone’s factory sector slipped further.

Among decliners, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.98 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 2.29 percent, and regional energy company Enersis decreased 2.11 percent.