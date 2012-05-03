Brazil to peg savings returns to Selic-report

* Brazil may peg savings to Selic rate, Valor says

* Savings rules reform is key to cut interest rates

* Valor says changes to be announced on Thursday

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government, seeking to speed up a reduction in the nation’s borrowing costs, plans to peg returns on savings accounts to the central bank’s benchmark lending overnight rate, Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Thursday.

President Dilma Rousseff plans to announce the changes to rules on savings accounts later in the day, Valor said, without saying how it obtained the information. Under the proposal, existing contracts between saving accounts holders and banks will not undergo any changes.

The newspaper said the plan aims at linking returns on savings to as low as 70 percent of the level of the so-called Selic rate, which is now running at a near record-low of 9 percent. Account holders could be receive returns equivalent to 80 percent of the Selic for savings accounts below 50,000 reais ($26,040).

“There will be meetings with the president today before lunch to finalize the details,” a senior government official told Reuters in the condition of anonymity. Calls made to the Brasilia-based Finance Ministry seeking comment on the Valor report were not immediately answered.

Changing savings rules is a politically charged issue in Brazil, and Valor said Rousseff is discussing the issue “with extreme caution”. Millions of Brazilians lost their life savings after former President Fernando Collor de Mello froze accounts in a failed bid to control inflation in the 1990s.

Savings in Brazil are tax free and pay out a fixed interest rate of 0.5 percent per month plus a variable rate, which brings the total annual compound rate to above 6 percent per year. Inflation for the past 12 months to the end of March was 5.2 percent.

If the Selic falls below the current 9 percent, government officials worry investors could drop Selic-linked federal bonds to seek tax-free, more steady returns in savings accounts.

Rousseff will first pursue the changes via an executive decree, but a thorough reform to the savings regime in Brazil would ultimately have to be approved or rejected by Congress, the newspaper reported.