Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.73 percent lower, in line with global equities as data showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns about the economic recovery.

Among decliners, shipper Vapores dropped 1.41 percent, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.08 percent, and diversified retailer Cencosud fell 1.01 percent.