STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual seeks to raise $1 bln Africa fund-report

BTG Pactual, the Brazilian investment bank that wants to be the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade, will seek to raise $1 billion for a fund to invest in Africa, Valor Econômico reported, citing Chief Executive André Esteves. The fund plans to use the money to invest in logistics, bioenergy and farming ventures, Valor quoted Esteves as saying.

Esteves said BTG Pactual could spend up to six months raising the money for the fund, according to Valor. A spokeswoman for BTG Pactual in São Paulo did not confirm the content of the Valor report.