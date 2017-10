Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.18 percent higher, even as a weak U.S. jobs report and gloomy prospects for the euro zone’s economy hammered global equities, after investors bought select local shares.

Among gainers, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec increased 0.77 percent, shipper Vapores climbed 0.73 percent, and retail holding giant Cencosud jumped a similar 0.73 percent.